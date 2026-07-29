Ansarullah warns of expanding scope of confrontation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement reiterated that operations to break the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen will continue, warning that Sana’a is prepared to broaden the scope of confrontations.

Saudi Arabia is attempting to evade the consequences of its blockade on Yemen, Dhaifallah Al-Shami, a member of Ansarullah Political Bureau, told Al-Mayadeen. “We have declared the operation to break the siege, and we are ready to escalate this confrontation to any level required.”

Al-Shami further stated that Riyadh is attempting to impose its domination over millions of Yemeni citizens.

Yemeni armed forces have affirmed that they will continue their operations until the 12-year blockade on their country is fully lifted.

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