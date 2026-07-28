Yemen armed forces launch drone strikes on Saudi crude oil supply, transit facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces said that the country has launched drone strikes targeting several critical and sensitive crude oil supply and transit facilities running from eastern Saudi Arabia to the port city of Yanbu.

According to Yemeni media network Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree emphasized on Monday afternoon that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the violations of Yemeni airspace by Saudi drones.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently issued a statement warning Saudi Arabia that if it does not lift the blockade on Yemen, it must expect severe consequences.

“Saudi Arabia must understand that the situation at Riyadh airport must match that of Sana’a airport, and the situation at the ports of Yanbu, Jizan, and other facilities must be the same as the situation at the port of Al-Hudayda,” the ministry warned.

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