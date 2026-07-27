Yemen armed forces shoot down Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone over Al-Jawf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced on Sunday that they shot down a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone over the northern province of Al-Jawf, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

Military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated that the forces downed the drone using “appropriate weaponry” while it was conducting “hostile operations” in the province’s airspace. He said the aircraft was a Turkish-made Bayraktar Akinci drone but did not provide further details on the operation.

Saree emphasized that the Yemeni forces possess the capability to confront any attempt by the enemy to violate the country’s sovereignty.

The announcement comes amid escalation between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Last week, the ruling Ansarullah movement announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, framing it as retaliation for nearly 12 years of land, sea, and air siege imposed on Yemen.

Senior Yemeni officials, including Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, have defended the actions of the armed forces, asserting that they are legitimate and in accordance with international standards and laws.

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