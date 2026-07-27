Senior Ansarullah official: Yemen armed forces added exclusive missile capabilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Ansarullah official in Sanaa said that the armed forces have recently added exclusive missile capabilities to their arsenal that are possessed only by Yemen.

In a series of posts on X, senior official Hussein al-Ezzi said Sanaa had developed specialized military capabilities beyond its existing missile arsenal, describing them as unique to Yemen.

He also urged Saudi Arabia to adopt a fair approach toward Yemen’s demands, warning that Sanaa was prepared for all scenarios, including potential confrontations involving Saudi Arabia or the United States in regional waters.

Al-Ezzi said the Yemen’s objective was to end the injustice against the Yemeni people, adding that it remained committed to its demands and was prepared to endure any consequences to achieve them.

He also argued that delays in addressing those demands had, over time, only increased their scope.

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