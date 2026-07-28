Yemeni Official Warns of “Humiliating Defeat” for Enemies After Jizan–Yanbu Strikes

ABNA24 - A member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council warned the country’s enemies that a humiliating defeat awaits them.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi on Monday emphasized that “the bombing of Yemen and its siege by the American-Saudi aggressors over the years has not prevented our nation and forces from defending and advancing.”

He added, “The longer the battle lasts, the more our developed power and capability will increase, and God willing, we will not promise the enemies anything other than a humiliating defeat.”

His remarks came after Yemen’s Armed Forces announced two major military operations on July 25 targeting sensitive Aramco oil facilities in the Red Sea cities of Jizan and Yanbu. The operations, conducted with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, were launched in direct response to Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s strategic port of Hudaydah and nearby Kamaran Island.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the strikes achieved their objectives, hitting critical infrastructure and underscoring the growing qualitative capabilities of the Yemeni resistance. Visual evidence, including satellite data and footage circulating widely, showed fires and smoke rising over the targeted facilities, despite Saudi claims of interceptions that the Yemeni Ansarullah movement has dismissed as a cover-up.

The successful Yemeni strikes form part of a broader defensive posture under the principle of “siege for siege,” following Yemen’s declaration of a naval blockade on the Saudi enemy in response to continued aggression and the kingdom’s complicity in the humanitarian catastrophe imposed on Yemen.

On July 13, Saudi forces struck Yemen's Sana’a International Airport, violating a four-year-long ceasefire, and prompting the country's armed forces to resume retaliatory operations.

In the following days, the Yemeni forces targeted strategic sites in Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, in a direct response to continued Saudi military aggression.

Last Monday, Ansarallah announced the start of a “siege for siege” policy, declaring a naval blockade against Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The movement said the measure was intended to match the restrictions and military pressure imposed on Yemen, stressing that its operations would continue until attacks on the country came to an end.

Yemen’s military spokesman Yahya Saree also said on Saturday that the resistance group had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.



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