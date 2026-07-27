Istanbul Hosts Eighth Turkish-Arab Art Exhibition Celebrating Shared Islamic Heritage + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The eighth edition of the Turkish and Arab Artists Exhibition opened on Sunday at the Rami Library in Istanbul, bringing together painters and artists from Türkiye and across the Arab world in a celebration of shared cultural and Islamic heritage.

Organised by the Istanbul Turkish and Arab Artists Association, the two-day event is held under the theme "Narratives in Painting" and features works by prominent artists from both regions.

The opening ceremony highlighted the historical contributions of Turks and Arabs to Islamic civilisation, with speakers stressing that artistic and cultural initiatives play an important role in strengthening dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore a diverse collection of artworks spanning fine arts, visual arts and applied arts. The displays include oil paintings, Arabic calligraphy, sculpture, ceramics, marquetry and the traditional Islamic art of tezhip.

Among the featured works is "The Curtain of the Kaaba Gate", created by Turkish artist and tezhip specialist Zeynep Seyhun, whose intricate gold-illumination techniques reflect one of the most distinguished traditions of Islamic art.

Organisers said the exhibition is intended to deepen cultural ties between Türkiye and the Arab world while promoting a shared creative identity. Alongside the exhibition, the programme includes artist meet-and-greet sessions, seminars, cultural performances and evening events.

Speaking at the opening, Metin Turan, President of the Turkey and Arab Association, said the eighth edition of the exhibition brings together culture, art and friendship under one roof.

"Art is a universal bridge that transcends language barriers," Turan said, adding that the event aims to strengthen cultural connections between Türkiye and Arab countries through artistic collaboration.

Artists from Türkiye, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, Kuwait, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman are taking part in the exhibition, which continues until Monday.

The exhibition also shines a spotlight on tezhip, the traditional Islamic art of manuscript illumination, renowned for its delicate gold embellishments that have adorned Qur'anic manuscripts and other works of Islamic art for centuries.