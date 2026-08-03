Over 700 Journalists, Media Activists Covering Arbaeen Procession in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: In addition to the presence of 143 local journalists and media activists to cover the Arbaeen pilgrimage, about 600 journalists, media activists, photographers and technical personnel from different countries are participating in covering the ceremony.

This is according to Director of Information and Government Communications of Karbala Tawfiq Al-Habbali, who announced the completion of special media arrangements for the Arbaeen procession by launching an equipped media center to provide services to local, Arab and foreign journalists and media.

Al-Habbali stated in an interview with Shafaq News that the special Arbaeen media center has a dedicated platform for live broadcasting of media programs, internet services, a special resting place for journalists, and access to statistics, figures, and accurate information related to the Arbaeen ceremony.

He explained that the Karbala Governorate has deployed 23 satellite broadcasting (SNG) vehicles throughout the city and the roads leading to it, and 18 LiveU devices have been provided to the media for logistical support of live broadcasting of events.

Al-Habbali also said that in addition to the presence of 143 Arab and foreign journalists and media activists of different nationalities to cover the Arbaeen pilgrimage, about 600 journalists, media activists, photographers, and technical personnel are also participating in covering the ceremony, which indicates the widespread attention of the world's media to the Arbaeen ceremony.

He concluded by emphasizing that the Karbala Governorate is striving to provide all the necessary technical and logistical facilities and facilities to ensure the success of the media coverage of this event, commensurate with the large number of pilgrims attending the Arbaeen ceremony.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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