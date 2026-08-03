Police chief: 3.3 million pilgrims left borders, 1.8 million returned to Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement (Police) says that as many as 1.8 million of Arbaeen pilgrims have returned to Iran after performing their pilgrimage in neighboring Iraq.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Law Enforcement Command (Police) Bridgadier General Ahmad Reza Radan made the remarks on an inspection visit to Mehran Border Crossing in Ilam Province on Monday.

"So far, 3.3 million Arbaeen pilgrims have left the country's borders and 1.8 million of them have entered the country," the police chief said.

He stated that the Mehran border crossing has played an important role in the departure of 1.4 million pilgrims and the return of 700,000 others.

General Radan also said that "Despite the increase in the volume of travel, deaths in accidents have decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year."

According to him, "Fortunately, with cooperation with Iraq, the process of pilgrims' waiting at passport gates has reached its lowest point."

.....................

End/ 257