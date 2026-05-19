Iran Police Chief: Over 6,500 Suspected Spies and Collaborators Arrested Since Start of War

ABNA24 - Iran's Law Enforcement Force commander has announced that more than 6,500 people accused of espionage and collaboration with the enemy have been arrested since the start of the war, with operations still ongoing.

The Commander of Iran's Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA), General Ahmad-Reza Radan, has announced that more than 6,500 individuals accused of espionage and collaboration with the enemy have been arrested since the beginning of the war, adding that identification and arrest operations are continuing.

"The process of identifying and arresting elements linked to the enemy is ongoing, and police have not stopped their operations against those who have caused unrest," Radan said.

The commander addressed individuals detained in connection with unrest that occurred in January, stating that none of those arrested have been released. "We are still in the process of identifying and arresting these individuals," he said.

Radan also reported on police operations against armed and professional criminals during the wartime period, saying the force had pledged to the public that it would not tolerate theft during the conflict. To date, he said, 166 armed and professional thieves who resisted police have been shot and detained. He added that a number of individuals were killed during these operations and that more than 100 weapons have been seized.

"This process is ongoing, and we promise our people that just as we are present on the battlefield, we will not abandon the field of public security and will remain by the people's side," Radan said.

The commander closed by thanking the public for their cooperation with police throughout this period.



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