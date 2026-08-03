Iranian Army Honored to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims: Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army said the Iranian Army is honored, as in previous years, to stand alongside the people and Imam Hussein's (AS) pilgrims during the Arbaeen season.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said besides its primary responsibility of providing security, the Army has also organized cultural programs and medical and healthcare services for pilgrims.

He stressed that security has been fully maintained along all of the country's borders, including the western frontiers, stating that Arbaeen pilgrims are crossing the borders without any problems. In addition to its security mission, the Army has deployed field hospitals, health stations, and service tents (mawkibs) to assist pilgrims.

Akraminia told Radio Arbaeen that the current security situation along the country's borders is satisfactory and that there are no security concerns at the western border crossings. He said border security is being ensured through the coordinated efforts of the Armed Forces, including the Army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other relevant authorities.

He added that over the past few days, a large number of pilgrims have crossed the borders safely, participated in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and that some have already returned to Iran.

Referring to the Army's role during Arbaeen, Akraminia said the Iranian Army is honored, as in previous years, to stand alongside the people and Imam Hussein's pilgrims. Besides its primary responsibility of providing security, the Army has also organized cultural programs and medical and healthcare services for pilgrims.

He noted that Army personnel participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage both individually and with their families. Institutionally, however, Army units stationed along the pilgrims' routes have established mawkibs, refreshment stations, and service centers, providing welfare, healthcare, and medical assistance.

Akraminia stated that the Army has established field hospitals and health stations at five border crossings, staffed by specialist medical personnel and equipped with the necessary medical equipment. These facilities are operating at the Mehran, Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, and other Arbaeen border crossings to provide treatment and medical care to pilgrims.

He also announced that the Army Aviation (Havanirooz) and the Air Force are on standby for emergency assistance. Army helicopters have been specially assigned during the Arbaeen period to evacuate any injured pilgrims and carry out rescue missions, ensuring rapid response in the event of any incident.

The spokesperson further said that the Army's operational and logistical units are supplying essential data-x-items for the mawkibs, including drinking water, ice, and other necessities, to support pilgrims along the travel routes.

Addressing the morale of the Armed Forces, Akraminia assured the Iranian people that their sons serving in the military possess high morale, strong motivation, and full readiness to confront any threat.

Referring to the martyredom of a number of military commanders, service members, physicians, and Iranian civilians in recent attacks, he said these incidents have not weakened the Armed Forces' resolve. On the contrary, they have strengthened their determination to defend the country and confront its enemies.

He concluded by emphasizing that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand alongside the nation until their last drop of blood in defense of the country's security, national interests, dignity, and independence. He added that history has shown that the determination and will of nations can overcome technological superiority, expressing confidence that, with trust in God and the support of the Iranian people, the country's enemies will not achieve their objectives.

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