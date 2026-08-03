Quranic Programs for Women Being Held at Imam Ali Shrine during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, is holding Quranic programs for women pilgrims during the Arbaeen season.

The Women's Quran Education Unit of the Astan is organizing its Quranic program through seven stations located in different locations designated to serve women pilgrims.

According to the Astan’s Information Center, 26 female employees and volunteers are contributing to this program.

These stations provide services such as correcting the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha and short Surahs of the Quran, answering Quranic questions and monitoring recitation, and correcting errors related to pronunciation and Tajweed rules.

This helps to spread Quranic culture and increase religious awareness during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Dalal al-Tabatabai, head of the Women's Quran Education Unit, said this program is part of the mission of the Astan to serve the Holy Quran and spread its teachings.

These stations are witnessing an increase in the number of female pilgrims due to the educational and guidance services they provide, which help to correct their recitation and deepen their connection with the Holy Quran, she stated.

Al-Tabatabai added that by distributing Qurans, prayers, and blessed gifts, and encouraging female pilgrims to use the opportunity of the pilgrimage to recite and memorize the Holy Quran, this unit takes advantage of the blessed atmosphere of the pilgrimage to strengthen faith.

The activities of the Quranic stations, in cooperation with the staff of the Women's Quran Education Unit, continue and embody the Astan’s approach of combining Quranic awareness with field service during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, she went on to say.

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