No security incidents reported on Arbaeen routes, border police commander says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian border police say no security incidents have been reported along Arbaeen pilgrimage routes or border crossings, as more than 2.65 million pilgrims have departed the country for Iraq and over one million have already returned.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during a visit to the Khosravi border crossing and Iraq’s Mundhiriyah crossing, Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan said close coordination between Iranian and Iraqi security forces had ensured that this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage has been conducted “without the slightest security problem.”

Javidan said Iraqi border guards, the Iraqi Army, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) had worked alongside Iranian authorities to safeguard pilgrims throughout the operation.

During the same visit, Iraqi Border Guard Inspector Saadi Abul Hassan said all available resources had been mobilized to protect pilgrims.

“With the support of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Iraqi Border Guard Command, field commanders, Diyala provincial police, Khanaqin authorities, and other security agencies, all capabilities have been deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims,” he said.

He added that the routes from the border to Baghdad, and from Baghdad to Karbala and other holy cities, remain fully secure, with no security problems reported so far.

Javidan and Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei also inspected security arrangements and services at the Khosravi international border crossing, where they met with pilgrims and reviewed border transit procedures and facilities. They stressed the need to maintain efficient services and facilitate pilgrims’ journeys.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam. Each year, millions of pilgrims travel to Iraq’s Karbala from around the world to attend the ceremony.

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