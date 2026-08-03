PMF chief stresses safeguarding Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Faisal Fahad Al-Fayyad, has emphasized the importance of strengthening intelligence efforts and raising the level of security for pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

On Monday, Faleh al-Fayyadh emphasized the importance of fulfilling service responsibilities and utilizing all available resources to guarantee the success of the Arbaeen ceremonies, while ensuring a secure environment and essential services for the millions of pilgrims.

Head of Iran’s Arbaeen Headquarters, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, had earlier said that more than 3.2 million Arbaeen pilgrims transited through designated Iranian border crossings, with over 1.6 million having returned.

Pourjamshidian said that no major issues disrupting the pilgrimage of Imam Hussein’s visitors have been reported so far, while urging pilgrims to distribute their travel across all Arbaeen border crossings.

He noted that the joint services provided by Sunni and Shia mawakeb (service tents), executive agencies, governorates and municipalities at the Bashmaq crossing reflect practical Islamic unity.

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