Photos: Meeting of Envoys of Compassionate Imam (a.s.) with Senior Officials of Wasit Province, Iraq
AhlulBayt News Agency: The Envoys of the Compassionate Imam (AS), continuing their visits in the city of Kut, met and held discussions with the head of the Wasit Provincial Council, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, the President of Wasit International University, the head of the Hashd al-Shaabi in Wasit Province, and a group of university professors and academic elites.
2 August 2026 - 12:56
News ID: 1847737
Source: Abna24
Your Comment