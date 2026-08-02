Al‑Abbas Shrine Launches Global Live Broadcast of Arbaeen Rituals With 24/7 Satellite Coverage (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Media Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the provision of live broadcasting services for satellite channels that transmit the rituals of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) from the holy city of Karbala.

The official in charge of the Al-Kafeel Center for Artistic Production and Live Broadcasting, Mr. Bashir Muhammad Al-Tajir, said: "The center provides live broadcasting services to all satellite channels via satellites, in addition to allocating a link for countries that do not receive the satellite's broadcast range, such as India, Pakistan, Australia, and others."

He added that the live broadcast includes the transmission of activities related to the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine and mourning processions from the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in FHD quality and with more than 24 (motorized + handheld) cameras, in addition to the latest technologies (gimbal, drone, and cable cam) with the aim of providing the best service to satellite channels.

He pointed out that more than 80 Islamic, Arab, and foreign satellite channels benefited from the live broadcast service on Ashura Day, noting that this service is available 24 hours a day throughout the year and is not limited to the months of Muharram and Safar.

Broadcast data:

SATELLITES :

THAICOM 8@78.5E

D/l:11153.5 H

Sr :2500

DVB S2

8psk

FEC: 3/4

Or at the following link:

Link Clean Feed Al-Kafeel HD

https://bsl.ocast.net/98C16

*Information:*

Bitrate: 4M

Frame Rate: 25

Video Code: H264

Aspect Ratio: 16x9

Resolution: 1920x1080 25P

*Note The recipient can play on*

OBS - *Recommended*

PotPlaer64

Wirecast

VLC version: 3.0.0

VLC Plugin for vMix version: 3.0.8



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