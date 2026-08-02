Infographic: Some Characteristics of Enemies of Imam Hussain (a.s.) / 6

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ziyarat al-Arbaeen, alongside elucidating the status and objectives of the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.), also addresses the roots of deviation and the traits of the enemies of the Imam. This Ziyarat identifies worldliness, trading truth for insignificant gains, arrogance, and following carnal desires as the most important factors for being on the side of falsehood—factors that prevent a person from accepting the truth and lead him to confront the divine guardians.