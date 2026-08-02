Photos: 5th International Unity Conference Held at Hazrat Masoumeh shrine's Mawkib in Iraq

According to ABNA International News Agency – The 5th International Unity Conference, centered around the themes of "Unity of the Islamic Ummah," "Elucidation of the Character of the Martyred Leader," and "Appreciation of the Organizers of the Funeral Ceremony of the Martyred Leader in Iraq," was held with enthusiastic participation of Iranian and Iraqi Mawkib organizers at the Mawkib of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatimah Masoumeh (s.a.) at Pillar 1080 on the Arbaeen route.