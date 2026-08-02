Al‑Abbas Shrine Distributes 240,000 Water Boxes to Arbaeen Service Processions in Safar

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 240,000 boxes of drinking water to the service processions from the 10th to the 16th of Safar.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Aws Taher, said: "The department's staff provided 240,000 boxes of drinking water to the processions from the 10th to the 16th of Safar, as part of the service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which aims to meet their needs and support them in providing services to the visitors smoothly throughout the days of the Ziyarat."

He added that "the department provided the same amount, 36,000 ice blocks, to the service processions spread around the holy shrine and the streets leading to the old city of Karbala."



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