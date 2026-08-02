Photos: Hosting of Arbaeen Pilgrims at Chazabeh Border

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arbaeen pilgrimage, the largest religious gathering in the world, annually sends millions of lovers and devotees of the Ahlulbayt (AS) from various countries toward Holy Karbala. Concurrent with the arrival of Arbaeen, the Mawkib of the Mostazafan Foundation at the Chazabeh border, offering catering, medical, banking, and cultural services around the clock, alongside other servants, is ready to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS).