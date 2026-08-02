Video: Logic of Victory in School of Ashura

AhlulBayt News Agency: The uprising of Imam Hussain (a.s.) is not merely a historical event, but an eternal school for reviving divine values, seeking justice, and confronting oppression. The Master of the Martyrs (a.s.) rose with the aim of reforming the Ummah, revising the practice of enjoining good and forbidding evil, and returning society to the path of the Quran and the Sunnah; and through his martyrdom, he transformed the material criteria of victory and defeat—such that in the logic of Ashura, standing firm upon truth and resisting falsehood is itself the greatest victory.