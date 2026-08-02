Al-Abbas Shrine: Lost Guidance Centers have reunited nearly 5,000 individuals so far during Ziyarat Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The Director of the Office of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, confirmed that the Lost Guidance Centers have returned about 5,000 cases to their families since they began operations until the sixteenth of the month of Safar.

The work of the centers is supervised by the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in coordination with the relevant authorities at the Imam al-Hussayn's (p) Holy Shrine.

Al-Hasnawi said: "The project of Lost Visitors Guidance Centers is one of the humanitarian and service projects adopted by the holy shrine. It aims to provide support and guidance to the visitors, especially during the million-visitors Ziyarat that witness a large influx of visitors, including the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him)."

He added that the project has managed, since the beginning of its work until the sixteenth day of the month of Safar, to reunite about 5,000 cases with their families, indicating that children and the elderly represent the two groups most exposed to cases of being lost during the Ziyarat.

Al-Hasnawi explained that the project relies on the efforts of the volunteers of the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project, affiliated with the Public Relations Department of the Holy Shrine, who work in the centers spread throughout the city of Karbala and its axes. He pointed out that the work mechanism in the centers involves receiving lost individuals by the staff, after which the process of documenting their information and coordinating their return to their families begins.



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