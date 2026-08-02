Dignity Achieved Through Resistance: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Abdolfattah Navab, at the Arbaeen gathering on the topic of Islamic resistance and disavowal of enemies, held today, August 2, by the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters in Karbala, said, "The martyred Imam stated regarding resistance that the cost of resistance is less than that of compromise. Today, the Islamic community consists of two groups. One group is the resistance front, meaning the continuers of the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) path and the companions of the Prophet. The other group is those who compromise and bow before the enemies."

He added, "Throughout contemporary history, some individuals or some countries have compromised with the enemy, but they gained nothing and lost their dignity. Meanwhile, some countries, through their resistance, became more honorable."

Navab, referring to some of the effects of resistance, said, "If we go back 50 years, we see that Islamic Iran was a dependent country like many Asian countries, and the arrogant powers would install whoever they wanted in power. During the Pahlavi or Qajar eras, such individuals typically ruled, and the arrogant powers paid no attention to the people."

He added, "Imam Khomeini (r.a.) awakened the people and revived resistance in Iran, and a country that until half a century ago followed the United States now stands firm. We pay a cost in this resistance, but we gain dignity."

Navab emphasized, "The great Imam said that 'We can,' meaning he created a spirit of self-belief that led to hope in society. Today, all Islamic countries are well aware of the path that Islamic Iran has taken."

Referring to the achievements of resistance, he said, "We have had many achievements in various fields, one of which is in the nuclear field. It is the lesson of Islam that innocent people should not be killed. If the criminal Americans kill the children of the Minab school, if Islamic Iran is to engage with a country, it engages with the military, not with innocent people."

Navab, speaking about the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the oppressive U.S. sanctions, said, "With God's help, the country stands on its own feet and stands firm against arrogance. Because our martyred leader managed and guided this country well so that we could reach these successes."

Referring to the respect and admiration of pilgrims from various countries during this year's Hajj rituals for the martyred leader and the Islamic Revolution, he said, "The martyred leader referred to resistance against the enemy as the 'lesser jihad,' and if we have the 'greater jihad' of self-development, we can stand against all powers."

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