Iran's Police neutralize 185 missiles during US-Israeli imposed war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sa’eed Montazer al-Mahdi, spokesperson for the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has said 185 missiles were neutralized during the third imposed war.

Specialized police units succeeded in neutralizing a cruise missile at a hospital and a Tomahawk missile at a power station, Montazer al-Mahdi said.

The neutralization and safe transfer of ultra-heavy MK84 missiles, GBU-equipped bombs, various types of Tomahawk, cruise, and Spike missiles, as well as Hermes drones, are among the most important police actions during this period, he added.

He also referred to deactivation of contaminated GPS devices, the transfer of drone and missile parts, the examination of explosion scenes and suspicious objects as examples of police operations.

The most critical specialized police actions in locations such as hospitals, dispatching units, power and energy stations, and other public service centers were successfully carried out, he noted.

Earlier, Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan, the chief commander of Iranian police, said the law enforcement had been strictly and decisively dealing with evil and opportunist thieves, as well as, enemy mercenaries across the country.

Referring to the paid US-Israeli mercenaries, the police chief reiterated his pledge, saying internal evil forces would be dealt at par with the external enemies.

......................

End/ 257