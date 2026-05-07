Iran offers support services to commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has issued an official message to captains of commercial vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and regional waters, announcing the full readiness of Iranian ports to provide maritime public services, technical support, and medical and health assistance.

The message, issued on Wednesday, aims to enhance navigational safety, support vessel operability, and ensure crew welfare in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

The PMO said all ships transiting regional waters, particularly those anchored within Iranian territorial waters and ports, may request a range of services including food supplies, fuel, medical and health assistance, and authorized repair items.

The organization emphasized that the initiative falls within Iran’s sovereign responsibilities for maritime safety and port services, and underscores the full preparedness of Iranian ports to support the safe and uninterrupted movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The message is being broadcast three times a day for three consecutive days via regional maritime communication networks and VHF systems.

The transmitted notice informs all ship captains and owners that, to ensure crew comfort and maintain navigational safety, they may access provisions, fuel, medical care, and permitted repair materials as needed. Vessels seeking such services are instructed to contact the nearest Iranian port’s Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) center or their local agents through VHF Channel 16 to communicate their requirements.