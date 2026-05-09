Sunni Imam: Efforts of enemies of Islam to disrupt Muslim unity

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Imam of Kangan stated: "One cannot expect friendship from the enemy, because he pursues his evil goals, and even if he outwardly expresses his friendship, he will ultimately pursue his hostile aims; therefore, one must be careful not to let him divert the nation's path to victory through deception, trickery, and deceit.

"Sheikh Mohammad Jamali, the Sunni Friday Imam of Kangan, while emphasizing the preservation of the unity of the nation and officials and paying attention to national cohesion, stated: "The nation of Islamic Iran, through unity and solidarity, can eliminate many of the challenges before it. The sworn enemies of the Islamic Ummah, especially the superpowers, have fixed their gaze upon the unity and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah in order to destroy this unity by any means possible."



Sheikh Jamali stated: "Undoubtedly, what has disappointed and disheartened the enemy today is the unity and cohesion of the people; therefore, one must be vigilant and aware and not give an opportunity to the enemy's goals, which pursue discord and division, and set aside contentious issues by referring to the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Messenger of God."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "The enemies of Islam fear and are terrified of these unity-creating actions, and the unity of the followers of Islamic schools of thought creates a great challenge for the enemies."



He stated: "Naturally, one cannot expect friendship from the enemy, because he pursues his evil goals, and even if he outwardly expresses his friendship, he will ultimately pursue his hostile aims; therefore, one must be careful not to let him divert the nation's path to victory through deception, trickery, and deceit."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "The murderous Americans and the vile, child-killing Zionists outwardly claim to defend human rights, but they even call freedom of expression into question, ignore the cries of the oppressed, and in response, drop bombs on them. It must be known that as long as unity and vigilance exist among Muslims, the enemy will not get anywhere."



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