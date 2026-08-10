International conference on legacy of Iran’s martyred Leader to be held soon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 11th International Conference of Mujahideen in Exile will be held on August 10 at the University of Tehran, focusing on the ideas and conduct of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and his decades-long record of religious and political activism.

The announcement was made by Mostafa Rostami, head of the Supreme Leader’s representative office in universities, during a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

He said the event will be held under the slogan Standing Under the Protection of the Guarantor and will bring together Iranian civilian and military officials to honor the martyred Leader’s efforts.

Rostami said the conference will examine the martyred Leader’s thoughts and conduct during 37 years of leadership of the Muslim community and more than 70 years of activism in various fields.

He added that a second session is planned near the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, with similar gatherings expected to be held in other countries in the coming months.

Rostami described the conference as a symbolic initiative honoring fighters in exile and a platform for exploring and explaining religious thought.

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