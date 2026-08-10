Photos: Special Program "Resistance Angels" Held at Razavi Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the final ten days of the month of Safar and during the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the special Quranic program "Resistance Angels" was held on Sunday, August 09, 2026, in memory of the martyrs of the Resistance and the martyred Leader of the Revolution. The event was organized by the Quranic Affairs Center of Astan Quds Razavi and took place in the Imam Khomeini (RA) Prayer Hall of the Razavi Shrine.