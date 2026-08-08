Home News Service Pictures Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony held at Imam Reza Holy Shrine Arbaeen mourning ceremony was held at Imam Reza (a.s.) Holy Shrine. 8 August 2026 - 12:01 News ID: 1850091 Source: Abna24 Tags Arbaeen İran related Photos: Recitation of Ziyarat al-Arbaeen at Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine Photos: Story of Arbaeen Presented for Children at hazrat Masoume Shrine Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony held at office of Grand Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in Qom Photos: AhlulBayt World Assembly Official Visits International Arbaeen Mawkibs Photos: Mourning of Pilgrims of Hazrat Maoumeh Shrine on Night of Arbaeen Infographic: Declaration of Disavowal from Perpetrators and Supporters of Ashura / 13 Photos: Efforts of Hazrat Masoumeh Srine's Servants in Hosting Arbaeen Pilgrims at Pillar 1080
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