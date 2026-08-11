Photos: Opening Ceremony of National Conference "Law and Legislation in Intellectual System of Martyr Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei"

According to ABNA International News Agency – The opening ceremony of the National Conference "Law and Legislation in the Intellectual System of Martyr Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei" was held on Monday August 11, 2026, with the presence of Gholamali Haddad Adel, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, and Abbasali Kadkhodaei, head of the Guardian Council Research Institute.