Ali Reports from Andimishq Highway as Jihadi Ladies Prepare Gifts for Iraqi Pilgrims to Thank Them for Receiving Martyred Leader

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the courtyard of a mawkib on the Andimishq highway, Ali described the unique setting where the burial site of unknown martyrs stands at the center, surrounded by mawkibs on all sides, creating a spiritual atmosphere for pilgrims resting along the arduous journey.

During his rest at the courtyard, Ali received a special gift from a local woman, who handed him packets of rubber bands and asked him to distribute them to Iraqi girls along the way as a token of appreciation.

When Ali inquired about the gesture, the woman explained that the jihadi ladies of Andimishq had made a collective intention to thank the Iraqi people for the remarkable way they received the martyred Supreme Leader for funeral procession.

She expressed that the Iraqis had done more than could have been expected, and although the gift was very small, it was their way of showing appreciation and letting the Iraqi people know how happy they had made them and how much they are remembered.

The woman described how sisters from the community had brought everything they had, including unused cloth strips and sewing machines, while others with limited means had purchased materials specifically to create these rubber band packets, each containing a small note of thanks.

She revealed that for the past week, at least four sisters with tailoring skills had been coming regularly to stitch and assemble these packets, and so far they had created 2000 of them, which have been handed to pilgrims crossing through to gift to Iraqi girls.

The woman also shared that friends who had already reached Iraq had contacted them to say that Iraqi mawkibs were receiving the gifts with great happiness and expressing their heartfelt thanks in return.

Ali reflected on this beautiful exchange, highlighting how even small acts of kindness were bridging hearts between Iran and Iraq, all in the spirit of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and in honor of the martyred leader.

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