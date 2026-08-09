Texas Muslims Facing Severe Sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The plan presented by Republican representatives in Texas against Muslims includes banning the hijab in public schools, banning the sale of halal food, banning congregational prayer, and incorporating materials into students' curricula that portray Islam and Sharia as violent and dominating forces in societies.

Texas Republicans have placed an initial draft of these laws on the legislative agenda, targeting hundreds of thousands of Muslims in the state; a plan that includes new laws that would effectively make it impossible for Muslims to practice their religious duties.

This program is part of a broader effort by Republicans to stop what they call the "Islamization of Texas"; a political narrative that points to the growing Muslim population and seeks to halt it in Texas. However, critics view this plan as an attack on freedom of speech and freedom of religion, which exposes Muslims and other non-Christians to harassment and violence.

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