After 120 Years of Waiting; 1st Mosque in Pljevlja Region of Montenegro Opened

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From Elaluke, in a historic and promising event for the Muslim community of the Balkan region, the first mosque in the Pljevlja region of Montenegro, after approximately 120 years of waiting, was opened with the enthusiastic presence of the people and prominent religious figures.

This newly constructed mosque, located in the village of Odžak on the outskirts of Pljevlja, represents a significant step toward the revival of Islamic heritage and the strengthening of the religious presence of Muslims in this region. The opening ceremony of this spiritual edifice was met with a warm reception from the faithful and residents of the area, who witnessed the fruition of this important project with special fervor and joy.

Rifat Fejzić, the head of the Islamic Community in Montenegro, congratulating this important achievement to the Muslims of Pljevlja, expressed gratitude to all the institutions and benefactors whose generous support made the construction of this mosque possible.

During the ceremony, Dr. Enis Beledija described this opening as a historic moment for Pljevlja and emphasized, "This mosque is not just a building, but a symbol of the steadfastness and resilience of the Muslim community. This sacred place will be a messenger of peace, hope, and a future in which peaceful coexistence and stability prevail."

Ferid Osmanagić, the imam of the Islamic Community Council in Pljevlja, also emphasized the religious and social importance of this mosque for the residents of Odžak village. Stating that this is the first mosque in this village, he called on the residents to make this place a center for the cultural and religious development of the community through their continued presence. He also expressed gratitude for the efforts of Omar Kajošaj and his colleagues in advancing this project.

The opening ceremony included the appreciation of charitable institutions, supporting organizations, and benefactors who participated in the construction of this mosque, and certificates of appreciation were presented to them in recognition of their services. The ceremony concluded with a prayer by Rehman Kačar, the deputy head of the Department of Invitation and Education, who asked God Almighty to make this sacred place a minaret for spreading faith, knowledge, and goodness in the region.

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