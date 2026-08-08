CNN: Senior U.S. Military Commanders Seeking Way Out of War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to CNN's report, Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has emphasized in recent weeks in private conversations with a number of Donald Trump's senior advisors the necessity of finding a way out of the war with Iran.

Informed sources have said that Caine believes the available options for escalating the conflict could have counterproductive consequences, and that continued reliance on the military option, without achieving the objectives announced by the U.S. President, would impose more costs on Washington.

The report adds that Caine is not alone in this view, and has raised similar concerns with a number of senior U.S. administration officials, including John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, and J.D. Vance, the Vice President.

According to CNN, Caine has sought in side meetings with some of these advisors to increase coordination among various U.S. government institutions, and to reach a common assessment about the limitations and risks of available military options before their meetings with Trump.

According to this report, the main goal of these consultations is to examine the limitations and risks of military options for escalating the war, including options that can be implemented without deploying U.S. ground forces.

CNN has emphasized that senior U.S. military commanders are currently seeking a way to end the war; an issue that indicates growing concern in Washington's military circles about the consequences of continuing or escalating the conflict with Iran and the difficulty of achieving declared objectives through purely military means.

**************

End/ 345E