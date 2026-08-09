Iraqi Hospitality Shines as Local Man Opens Home to ABNA Reporter and Fellow Pilgrims Near Shrine of Imam Ali

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: As ABNA Team prepared to head toward the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), an Iraqi man approached the team and warmly offered his house at their service, inviting them to come, take a shower, have meals, and rest, explaining that his home was very close to the shrine and that it would be his honor to host them.

ABNA team accepted the invitation and Ali noted that this was the essence of Islamic Shia Iraqi hospitality, a tradition that might seem a little strange to Westerners but is completely normal and common in this culture.

In the next scene, Ali filmed from the mirror of a truck says that the Iraqi man was not just waiting for the ABNA team but also picking up as many pilgrims as he could fit into his vehicle, again highlighting the selfless spirit of service that defines this journey.

Ali emphasized that such generosity was very normal here, reflecting the deep sense of community and brotherhood among the pilgrims.

The scene concluded with a view from inside the truck looking toward the front, which displayed a photo of Iran's martyred leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, showing that believers in other parts of the world carry the memory of the martyred leader of Iran with them wherever they go.

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