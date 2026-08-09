Thailand; Commemoration Ceremony for Martyred Leader of Ummah, Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A commemoration ceremony for the martyred leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.), and the Arbaeen mourning rituals were held at Al-Mahdiya Seminary in Thailand.

The school's information page explained about this ceremony, writing, "Karbala may have ended on the day of Ashura, but the message of Imam Hussain (a.s.) remains alive. However many times the enemies target our hopes, the Shiites of Ali (a.s.) will remain steadfast; they will uphold the path of Hussain (a.s.) and pave the way for the appearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.)."

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