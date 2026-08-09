PLO: "Honenu" Provides Financial and Legal Support to Settlers Accused of Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The extremist right-wing legal organization in the Zionist regime called "Honenu," by providing free lawyers, pursuing legal cases, and providing financial support to settlers accused of murder, arson of Palestinian homes, and other violent actions, attempts to disrupt their trial process and facilitate their faster release.

The Palestine Liberation Organization also claimed that this institution pays monthly salaries, allowances, and bonuses to the families of imprisoned settlers, and even covers expenses such as their children's education, family travel to visit prisoners, and their daily needs.

This report, referring to the extensive financial activities of this organization, added that Honenu, through online fundraising, collects millions of shekels for the families of settlers accused of committing crimes against Palestinians.

According to the Palestine Liberation Organization's claim, part of these resources comes from tax-exempt donations from wealthy individuals and right-wing organizations in the United States and Israel, and some Israeli state institutions also directly or indirectly support these activities. The report also mentioned the connection of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's extremist right-wing Minister of Internal Security, with this organization.

The Palestine Liberation Organization further, referring to the escalation of settler violence, announced that in the first half of 2026 alone, 3,488 attacks by settlers were recorded in the West Bank, resulting in the martyrdom of 17 Palestinians, the complete or partial displacement of 26 Bedouin and pastoral communities, and the establishment of 42 new settlement outposts.

The organization also described "support for Israeli settlers" as being in contradiction with the pressure of the United States and European countries on the Palestinian Authority regarding the payment of financial aid to the families of martyrs and prisoners, and called it an example of "double standards."

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