Australia; Islamic Knowledge Competition Held with Hundreds of Muslim Students

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Association of Muslims in Australia (IFAM) held a national Islamic knowledge competition with the participation of more than 400 male and female students across several states of the country.

The competition was held in the states of New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory, bringing together hundreds of Muslim teenagers and youth to assess their religious knowledge and strengthen their connection with Islamic teachings.

In this academic competition, participants were assessed on topics such as the Holy Quran, the life of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), Islamic history, ethics, principles of belief, and Islamic teachings. According to the organizers, the students showed considerable enthusiasm and seriousness during the preparation and competition stages.

The competitions were held at a number of Australian educational and cultural centers, including Western Sydney University in New South Wales, RMIT University in Victoria, the Australian National University (ANU) in the Australian Capital Territory, and the AIC Kewdale center in Western Australia.

The Al-Orwah website wrote that the widespread participation of more than 400 students from various regions of Australia indicates the growing attention of Muslim families to strengthening Islamic culture among their children and preserving their religious identity in Australia's multicultural society.

The Islamic Association of Muslims in Australia has held this annual competition since 2006 with the aim of encouraging children and teenagers to gain a better understanding of Islam, deepening their connection with the religion, and preserving Islamic identity in Australia's social environment.

The competition also provided an educational and interactive platform for students to increase their religious knowledge in a joyful and healthy competitive environment, especially in areas where regular Islamic education opportunities are more limited.

The organizing committee announced that winners at each state level, as well as final national winners, have been selected. According to the committee, the first-place winner will receive a prize including an Umrah travel ticket, the second-place winner will receive a laptop, and the third-place winner will receive a cash prize. State-level winners will also be honored with appreciation awards.

The management of the Islamic Association of Muslims in Australia announced that the winners' prizes will be awarded during the association's annual conference in 2026, scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4, 2026, at Rosehill Gardens near Parramatta, New South Wales.

According to officials of the Islamic Association of Muslims in Australia, the allocation of these prizes is aimed at strengthening Islamic education, encouraging active student participation, and contributing to the scientific, religious, and personal development of the young Muslim generation in Australia.

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