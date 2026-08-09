AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, in remarks examined the state of Moscow-West relations and regional developments.

Regarding the state of Moscow-West relations, Medvedev said that protecting Russia's interests without regard to the "international community" is the right choice, just as the events in South Ossetia in 2008 proved this.

Regarding developments in Ukraine, he also noted that Ukraine will face a horrific death if Ukrainians do not find new and rational leaders, and that the end of Volodymyr Zelensky's political career is near.

This Russian official also said about the Georgia conflict that negotiations with Nicolas Sarkozy, the President of France, on resolving the Georgia-South Ossetia conflict were difficult but fruitful. He added that the West's reaction to the defense of South Ossetia was a test of Russia's power. Medvedev also said that Georgia has still not fully recovered from the shock of the actions of the "criminal regime" of Mikheil Saakashvili, and the consequences of this damage will continue for a long time.

Regarding developments in Armenia, he also noted that the West will abandon Armenia as soon as it is no longer a "tool for pressure on Russia."

The Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council said that Western diplomacy has completely lost its credibility as a tool for resolving political crises. He emphasized that Moscow does not care about the West's opinion; what matters to the Kremlin is national interests. Medvedev added that the West continues its hypocritical policies and prefers ultimatums and weapons deliveries over political solutions and mediation.

Medvedev concluded by adding that the West is trying to destroy Russia by any means possible, and for this purpose, it uses people like Saakashvili or Zelensky. He emphasized that Western leaders will be punished for the crimes they have committed in their attempt to destroy Russia.

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