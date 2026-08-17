Tehran, Qom, Mashhad to host ceremonies marking 40th day after martyred Leader’s funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has announced that ceremonies marking the 40th day after the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, will be held in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

A statement issued by the office on Sunday said that commemorative ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his martyred family members will be held in the three cities, under the direction of the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The ceremonies will be held as follows:

Tehran: Tuesday, August 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the prayer hall of Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

Qom: Wednesday, August 19, at the Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (peace be upon her) after evening prayers.

Mashhad: Thursday, August 20, at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (peace be upon him) after evening prayers.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family were martyred in an airstrike on his office and residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. They were laid to rest on July 9 following a week-long memorial service.

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