Iran’s Armed Forces vows continued resistance until complete defeat of enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has pledged to continue resistance against the United States and the Israeli regime in the region until the complete defeat of its enemies and the fulfillment of the Iranian people’s demands.

In a statement issued Sunday to mark the anniversary of the return of Iranian prisoners of war following the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War, the General Staff praised the former prisoners and veterans of the conflict, describing their experience as a symbol of resistance, self-reliance and national resilience.

The statement said the legacy of the eight-year war had been passed on to younger generations, who, according to the General Staff, have continued to uphold the principles of resistance in confronting US military power.

It also referred to more than 160 consecutive days of public expressions of support for Iran’s Armed Forces and calls for retaliation over the assassination of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to the statement.

The General Staff said the country’s experience of wartime resistance remained a source of national determination and opposition to foreign pressure.

The statement concluded by commending the Iranian people for their steadfastness and patience, while pledging that the Armed Forces would not retreat from the legitimate demands of the public and the country’s leadership.

....................

End/ 257