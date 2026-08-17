Deputy police chief: Kurdish people have foiled enemy plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Deputy Police Commander General Qassem Rezaei says Kurdish people have consistently thwarted enemy efforts to create unrest and insecurity in the country’s Kurdish-populated areas, stressing their vigilance and resistance.

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday in Ilam, Rezaei said enemies had sought since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution to create insecurity and drive a wedge between the people and the establishment, but their efforts had been neutralized by public vigilance.

He said Kurdish people had separated themselves from anti-revolutionary groups by joining the Muslim Peshmerga under the guidance of Martyr Mohammad Boroujerdi.

“Kurds are a brave and vigilant people and will not allow enemies to achieve their goals by creating unrest and insecurity,” Rezaei said.

He added that the resolve of the armed forces and the vigilance of the people had also neutralized similar efforts during recent events.

“There is no difference between Kurds, Lurs, Persians, Turks, Baluch and Arabs,” Rezaei said, stressing that all Iranian ethnic groups stand together in defending the country and its security.

He warned that “the US and any other power” seeking to act against the Iranian people through affiliated groups and by creating insecurity will face public vigilance and resistance.

General Rezaei also called for stronger border infrastructure, adding that infrastructure and police capabilities at the Mehran border crossing must be expanded as pilgrim traffic and commercial activity continue to grow.

He described Mehran as one of Iran’s permanent gateways and said existing infrastructure remained insufficient despite development in recent years.

He called for continued government investment to increase the crossing’s capacity in line with the annual rise in Arbaeen pilgrims.

More than three million crossings were recorded at Mehran during this year’s Arbaeen, making it the busiest border crossing for pilgrims.

Rezaei arrived in Ilam on Sunday for the ceremony introducing General Ruhollah Garavandi as the province’s new police commander.

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