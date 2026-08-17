Iran vows to pursue Minab school attack in international forums

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office for the Protection of the Interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Egypt has stressed that Tehran will utilize all its diplomatic and legal capabilities to address the US attack on the Minab school in international forums.

On Sunday, the Interests Section in Cairo issued a statement marking 168 days since the Minab atrocity on the first day of the US-Israeli-imposed war.

The statement reiterated that the two imposed wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran, launched in June 2025 and February 2026 to overthrow the Islamic Republic system and disintegrate the country, were based on the enemies’ false illusion that they could break the will of the heroic Iranian nation through lightning attacks and unprecedented crimes, but after suffering a crushing defeat, they were forced to retreat.

In a missile attack by the US terrorist army on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in the city of Minab in Southern Iran on February 28, 2026, 168 innocent students, along with a number of teachers and parents, were martyred.

The statement underscored that the deliberate targeting of an educational center constitutes a clear crime and a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international human rights law, adding that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned this act as a war crime and a crime against humanity and has stressed the necessity of pursuing it through legal and international channels.

As the government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani emphasized, the passage of time will not lead to the forgetting of the criminals or their crimes, it further noted.

The statement underlined, “The Iranian government will use all its diplomatic and legal capabilities to pursue this crime in international forums and hold its perpetrators accountable.”

Stressing the necessity for the Iranian nation to maintain unity, vigilance, and resistance against the plots of its enemies, the Interests Section in Cairo affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue, with full strength and resolve, on the path of resistance and the defense of its territorial integrity and national dignity.

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