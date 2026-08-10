Expediency Council chief: Iran will not retreat from Strait of Hormuz or restore it to previous conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran will not retreat from the Strait of Hormuz or restore it to its previous conditions, Expediency Discernment Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani said, adding that free passage will depend on the US compliance with the terms of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Larijani said on Sunday that the Iranian people and Armed Forces remained positioned at the strategic waterway and that sovereignty over the strait belonged to the Islamic Republic.

“Under no circumstances will we retreat, and the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous conditions,” Larijani said.

He said the United States and Israeli regime had failed to achieve their goals of undermining Iran’s political system, dividing the country, destroying its armed forces, missile capabilities and nuclear technology, condemning US President Donald Trump’s early-war call for Iran’s “absolute surrender,” describing the statement as reflecting the arrogance of historical tyrants.

He also called Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “hated and criminal figures in history,” and said they had failed to end their imposed war within the periods they had initially predicted.

The senior cleric also urged the preservation of national unity and cohesion, saying resistance and perseverance were essential to overcoming the current difficult historical period.

Larijani denounced Trump and Netanyahu for their war crimes under international law, citing the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the US-Israeli killing of school children in Minab, Lamerd and other cities, and damages they caused to Iranian cultural heritage.

“To these war criminals I say: The Iranian nation will not surrender, and greater oppression will harm you yourselves,” he concluded.

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