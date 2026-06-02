Expediency Council chief says Iranians stand with Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Expediency Council chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says that the Iranian people stand alongside Lebanon following Israeli violations of a ceasefire with the Arab country.

In posts published in Persian and Arabic on social media on Monday, Amoli Larijani said Lebanon’s Hezbollah was a symbol of resistance and praised its support for Iran during difficult periods.

“Today, as Lebanon comes under the fire of the unjust attacks of the Zionist regime, the noble people of Iran stand alongside the people of Lebanon in the ranks of the resistance front,” he wrote.

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