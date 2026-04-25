Ayatollah Larijani: Trump 'Sowing Seeds of Discord' Among Iran's High-Ranking Officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lashing out at the US president, Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani, Chairman of Expediency Discernment Council has said that US President Donald Trump is sowing seeds of discord among the high-ranking officials of the country.

The foolish US president, trying to cover up his repeated failures, growing contradictions, and the strange turmoil among his military commanders, is now resorting to sowing discord among officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

Trump should know that Iranian officials are not divided over firmly confronting the hostility of the “Great Satan” and the child-killing Zionist regime, and they consider it their duty to follow the path laid out by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Larijani continued.

Iran’s officials stand united with the great and resilient Iranian nation, determined to defend their legitimate and natural rights to the very end, he added.

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