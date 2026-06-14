Ayatollah Amoli-Larijani: Martyrs' Blood in 12-Day War Strengthened National Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli-Larijani, head of Iran’s Expediency Council, says that the blood of martyrs from the 12-day war (Israeli-imposed war of aggression which lasted from 13 to 24 June 2025) strengthened national unity and reinforced the spirit of resistance among the Iranian people.

In a message marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of senior commanders in the second imposed war on the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Amoli-Larijani referred to figures, including IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists, stating that Iran’s adversaries failed to achieve their goals despite their hostility and crimes.

He added that the United States and the Israeli regime had aimed to weaken the Islamic system and create division within Iranian society. However, he said, the sacrifices of the martyrs instead strengthened unity and renewed the nation’s determination to resist external pressure.

The events ultimately reinforced solidarity among Iranians and deepened commitment to national resilience, he said.

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