IRGC Aerospace chief calls for preserving sacred national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, in a message, urges the Iranian nation to preserve unity and cohesion.

The message, read out by the deputy for public relations of the IRGC Aerospace Force during the unveiling of a written account of the aerospace martyrs in the 12-day Israeli imposed war, in a ceremony at the Soureh Hall of Dramatic Arts Center in Tehran on Sunday.

“Listen to the command of your Leader of the Islamic Revolution and avoid any language that endangers your sacred unity,” General Mousavi advised his fellow countrymen.

Addressing the Iranian people, he said the visionary and zealous nation that sought vengeance for the blood of the martyred Imam, and pledged allegiance to the new Leader in the path of realizing the lofty aspirations of the Islamic Revolution and the authority and pride of dear Iran must be vigilant and committed to their pledge.

He emphasized that the people should follow the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a way that they are neither one step forward, nor one step backward.

“Support the Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) so that your country is not harmed,” General Mousavi quoted the late founder of Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, calling it the right way to safeguard and secure the nation.

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