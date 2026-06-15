Iranian capital prepares for martyred Leader's farewell and funeral ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Governor of Tehran announced that the capital city is preparing to hold a farewell and funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to host a massive crowd participating in the event.

Hossein Khosh-Eghbal said on Sunday that special committees and relevant organizations have commenced their operations to organize a magnificent ceremony, and coordination meetings are being held continuously to ensure that all necessary infrastructure and requirements are provided for the appropriate hosting of the public.

Huge crowds of people from all across the country, as well as guests from Islamic countries and freedom-seekers worldwide, are anticipated to attend this spiritual and historic ceremony in Tehran, the governor added.

A funeral procession is scheduled in Tehran on July 6, followed by a second procession on July 7 in the holy city of Qom.

The final funeral ritual will take place July 9 in the holy city of Mashhad. The late Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia imam, in Mashhad.

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