Mashhad Ready to Host 10 Million Pilgrims for Martyred Leader's Funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Mashhad is ready to host ten million pilgrims for the upcoming funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

holamhossein Mozaffari, the Governor of Khorasan Razavi province in northeast Iran, made the announcement at a press conference in Mashhad on Friday, saying extensive planning has started for the martyred Leader’s funeral and burial ceremony in Mashhad.

Stressing the province’s full readiness to host the large number of pilgrims, he said all executive, service, security and public capacities of Khorasan Razavi will be used to hold this ceremony in a grand manner.

Since the announcement of the burial location, numerous coordination meetings have begun at the provincial level and various executive, service, relief, law enforcement and security agencies are preparing the necessary conditions to host pilgrims and participants in this ceremony, he stated.

Noting that between 8 and 10 million people are expected to attend this ceremony, he said managing this volume of population requires careful planning in the areas of transportation, accommodation, urban services, health, treatment, relief and security, and for this reason, numerous specialized meetings have been held at the provincial and national levels.

The governor of Khorasan Razavi emphasized the province’s experience in hosting large national and religious gatherings, and said Mashhad has hosted extensive national events many times in the past decades and has significant public and administrative capacities to manage such events.

According to him, the necessary coordination with national agencies is also being carried out to provide services to pilgrims with the least difficulty.

Mozaffari went on to say that holding the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader will be an opportunity to demonstrate national cohesion, social solidarity and executive power of Khorasan Razavi, and all agencies are trying to make sure this ceremony will be held in the best way possible.

He also said that in addition to its spiritual dimensions, this event can also demonstrate the cultural, social and administrative capacities of the province.

Earlier this week, the Headquarters for Commemorating the Martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be held after Ashura (June 25).

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in US-Israeli strikes on his office in Tehran on February 28.

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