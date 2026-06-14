Iran is stronger than ever in the face of threats: Interior Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said Saturday that his country wil continue the path showed by martyres, adding that the nation is more powerful than ever in the face of threats today.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said in a message to commemorate the occasion of June 13, "Martyrs of Authority and National Unity Day,", where he said that "we pay tribute the memory of the noble martyrs of this 12-day war, when Islamic Iran, backed by the wise leadership, the nation's vigilance, and the sacrifice of the Martyrs of Authority, stand stronger than ever in the face of threats today."

June 13, "Martyrs of Authority and National Unity Day," is a reminder of the epic work of the brave sons of this land in defending the territorial integrity and strengthening the security of the country, the minister said.

He added that this date is a reminder of the aggression of the evil US and cruel Zionist enemy, which were humiliated in the face of faith, steadfastness, and the clean blood of the martyrs.

"Hsitory tells us that the two elements of defense and security authority and national unity and cohesion are the wings of society's ascendence towards stability and national authority," Momeni said elsewhere.

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